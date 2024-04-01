FREE Military Admission To Nauticus In April



Generously Supported By World Of Warships In Honor Of Battleship Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary

Norfolk, Va. – To celebrate the Battleship Wisconsin’s 80th Commissioning Anniversary, Nauticus will be offering complimentary admission to Nauticus and the battleship for active duty and veteran services members throughout the entire month of April thanks to the generous support of World of Warships.

“The Battleship Wisconsin is the last battleship built by the Navy and it’s a privilege to celebrate by opening our doors to the men and women who serve this country,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen Kirkland.

“At Wargaming, we’re passionate about preserving naval history and honoring the legacy of these incredible vessels. Supporting naval ship museums is our way of ensuring that the sacrifices and achievements of past generations are never forgotten,” said Artur Plociennik, Regional Publishing Director at World of Warships. “We are honored to be a part of the USS Wisconsin’s 80th anniversary celebration and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Nauticus to educate and inspire future generations about the significance of naval heritage.”

This military admission offer is one of the many happenings Nauticus will be hosting throughout the month of April in honor of this historic anniversary. To learn about the other events and happenings in honor of Battleship Wisconsin, please click here.

Complimentary military ticket availability is limited each day. Nauticus recommends reserving tickets online, in advance. Additionally, $3 off on general admission tickets will be extended to all military service member dependents, after reserving your ticket. Click here to reserve a FREE military ticket!