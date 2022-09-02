Free Movies at the Row!

By: City of Newport News

Bring the whole family to City Center at Oyster Point to enjoy fall evenings and free movies! “Movies at the Row” is a series of free movies held outside on Friday evenings Sept. 16 – Oct. 7, at 407 Mariner’s Row by the Market Stage. Movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Parking is free and so is the popcorn (while supplies last). Be sure to bring your own chair or blanket.

Scheduled showings:

Sept.16 – Encanto

Sept. 23 – Luca

Sept. 30 – The Bad Guys

Oct.7 – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Visit CityCenterAtOysterPoint.com for more information about “Movies at the Row” and other events happening at Oyster Point.