Free Online Training Session with OCM Winners! Invaluable tapering advice three weeks until race day

Take advantage of this free online training session with NYC-based dynamic running coach duo and 2022 One City Marathon winners, husband and wife Marie-Ange Brumelot and Luciano Medina, for advice on tapering.

Returning to Newport News this year to defend their titles, Brumelot and Medina present, “Tapering with the Winning Team.” Coach Medina and Coach Marie (Guinness World Record holder) will educate attendees on what exactly tapering is and identify its key components. They will discuss what to expect during this phase of training and highlight its most important aspects.

Register now for this opportunity to ask them questions and discuss various scenarios regarding tapering. One lucky Marathon Monday participant will win a free entry for a 2024 One City Marathon event of their choice.

Discover our other Marathon Monday events (Barre Class at Riverside and PRAS ExPAWdition) as we gear up for the big race weekend!