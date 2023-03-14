Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic at PRAS

By: City of Newport News

The city of Newport News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to offer a free drive-through rabies vaccination clinic. On Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. – noon, citizens can bring their dogs or cats to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at 5843 Jefferson Avenue to receive the vaccination. No appointment is necessary, and the clinic is open to everyone (not just Newport News residents). Vaccines will be available while supplies last. Walk-ups are also welcome.

All dogs and cats must be on a leash or in an animal carrier and must be 12 weeks or older to receive the vaccine. Owners should bring proof of the pet’s current rabies vaccination if requesting a three-year booster; otherwise, pets will receive the one-year vaccination. Newport News residents can also purchase their 2023 animal licenses while at the clinic.