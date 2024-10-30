Free Rides to the Polls on Election Day

Riding Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses, light rail, ferry, paratransit and microtransit will be free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5., to help voters get to the polls.

Election Day is one of four free fare days offered by HRT. Transit Equity Day (Feb. 4, 2025), Earth Day (April 22) and Juneteenth (June 19) are also opportunities for Hampton Roads residents to try transit at no cost.

To learn more about the initiative and to find a route closest to you, visit the HRT website.