Free Smoke Alarms Available for ﻿Newport News Homeowners

A smoke alarm is critical for the early detection of a fire in your home and could mean the difference between life and death. Fires can occur in a variety of ways and in any room of your home, and having a smoke alarm is the first key step toward your family’s safety. Having a regularly practiced home escape plan along with working smoke alarms is the best way to keep your family safe. Newport News homeowners can apply for a free dual-sensor smoke alarm through the Newport News Fire Department (NNFD). A member of the NNFD will install the smoke alarm in your home and ensure it is working properly. If you already have an alarm, you can still reach out to have your alarm tested or replaced. Take advantage of this service to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and property! Call the NNFD’s Free Smoke Alarm Hotline at 757-975-5454 and leave your contact information or apply by using the online form. Please note that fire department personnel cannot assist in changing or installing hard-wired smoke alarms. If you aren’t a homeowner, check with your rental company, property manager, or landlord to ensure your smoke alarm is maintained. They are responsible for supplying and installing smoke alarms for their tenants. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends a smoke alarm be placed on every level of your home, including the basement. It’s also important to make sure that there is an alarm outside of every separate sleeping area. Check the manufacturer’s instructions on your alarms to determine when to change your batteries and how to care for your alarm. Some alarms have batteries that are good for the life of the alarm, which is generally 8 to 10 years. Monthly testing is recommended to ensure the alarm works. For additional fire safety tips, visit the NFPA website.