Free Summer Gym Membership for Teens at Planet Fitness

By: City of Newport News

Local Planet Fitness clubs are offering free summer gym membership for high school students ages 14–19. Those who sign up for a High School Summer Pass™ can work out for free through Aug. 31 and are eligible for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.



Students under 18 need permission to enroll and download the app for their Planet Fitness Summer Pass digital key tag, but parents and guardians get a free day pass to see what their teen is up to!

Go to www.planetfitness.com to learn more, sign up for a summer pass, find a local Planet Fitness and start working out for free.