Free Trade Class Open House

Wednesday, December 4th | Portsmouth Sportsplex at 6 p.m

The WHAT’S NEXT program is set to host its first open house on the Southside on Wednesday, December 4th. Virginia residents ages 18 and up, as well as high school seniors, are invited to attend an in-person open house at the Portsmouth Sportsplex at 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. Click the following link for more information in the WAVY TV10 news story: https://www.wavy.com/community/free-trade-class-hosts-open-house-in-portsmouth/. To learn more about WHAT’S NEXT, click here: https://www.whatsnextva.com/.