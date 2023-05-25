Free Tutoring for K-12 Students

By: City of Newport News

Virginia parents of children in kindergarten through 12th grade are able to apply for Learning Acceleration Grants though the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). These grants are to be used for qualifying educational services, including:

Tutoring in core content areas (English reading/writing, mathematics, science and history/social science) and foreign languages required to meet graduation requirements. Tutoring may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid, and in one-on-one, small group, or large-group settings.

Purchasing assistive technologies specified in a child’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 Plan.

Specialized educational therapy services and supports, including speech language therapy, specialized reading instruction, and other services provided by a licensed practitioner.

VDOE is offering $30 million in grants to support the educational progress and success of students. For more information and to apply, visit the K-12 Learning Acceleration Grant webpage.

Tutors and providers of assistive technologies and specialized educational therapy services and supports are invited to apply as vendors. For a list of requirements and details on the registration process, visit the VDOE page.