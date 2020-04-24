Free Virtual Concert Tonight for Soundscapes

Two popular local musicians, Bobby “BlackHat” Walters and Dave Kreiselman, will each perform a live set from their homes for the second Soundscapes Virtual Concert tonight at 7 p.m. The concert, which will be broadcast using Facebook Live on the Soundscapes page, will help raise funds to provide music education to students while schools are closed.

Bobby “BlackHat” Walters is a recording artist, harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter and actor who has been playing harp for over 40 years and has opened for blues legends like B.B King, Taj Mahal and Steady Rollin Bob Margolin. Dave Kreiselman is a musician best known locally for his role as saxophone player in The Slapnation Band. He also plays clarinet and performs with several other groups and formerly played with the U.S. Army Band.

During tonight’s virtual concert, viewers will have the opportunity to make a gift to Soundscapes using Facebook’s “Donate” button. Contributions will be used to help the organization provide Soundscapes Virtual, the new online service created to reach students during social distancing.

Soundscapes is a nonprofit, educational intervention program that transforms lives through music for 350 students in Newport News. Soundscapes provides free orchestral instruments, free high-quality music instruction, frequent public performances, and critical life skills. Learn more at www.soundscapes.org.