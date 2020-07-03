Local News 

Free Webinars to Support Independently – Owned Enterprises

Below are some of our resource partners who regularly offer informative, free webinars to support independently – owned enterprises.  Connect with other business professionals and learn about the constantly-changing small business environment.  Every month we will try to highlight a different group so that you may find the best sources to suit your business needs.

Hampton Roads Workforce Council

757 Recovery

Virginia PTAC 

SCORE One – on – One Mentoring

VA SBSD – Virginia Dept. of Small Business Supplier Diversity