FREE Workshop Aims to Help Small Businesses Recover from Pandemic Impacts

COVID-19 dealt a major blow to many small businesses, but you can persevere. Learn how at this informative, virtual workshop.

​The fifth installment of the Ignite small business series, hosted by City Council Member Sabrina Wooten, will focus on “Business Recovery.” Experts will offer advice on ways to help you navigate challenges many businesses are facing due to the pandemic and help you weather the storm to bounce back stronger.

For safety, this event will be held virtually on Saturday, June 20, starting at 9 a.m. It is FREE and open to the public. Registration is not required. Access the online platform by visiting the following link: vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6cc100874ffefd869fa6e3371350fb20

This event is not limited to Virginia Beach residents and businesses. Topics include:

BUSINESS RESOURCES: What resource programs are right for your business?

Speakers:

Blair Durham, President and Co-Founder of Black Brand

Erika Small-Sisco, Women’s Business Center at Old Dominion University

ENCOURAGEMENT FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: How do you stay encouraged during this tumultuous time?

Speaker: Bishop B. Courtney McBath, Calvary Revival Church

REINVENT YOUR BUSINESS: How do I make lemonade out of lemons?

Speaker: Calherbe Monel, President, 24/7 We Care Health System

RESILIENCE IN CHALLENGING TIMES: Where do you go from here?