Freekind Hosts 10th Annual Offramps 5K and Kids’ 1K Fun Run

Freekind, a local nonprofit committed to preventing human trafficking and restoring freedom to survivors, is proud to host its 10th Annual Offramps 5K and Kids’ 1K Fun Run on Saturday, April 26, at Mariners’ Museum & Park in Newport News.

In celebration of this milestone year, Freekind is expanding the event with a lively post-race festival from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The festival will feature live entertainment, food trucks, local artisans offering one-of-a-kind crafts and goods, and fun, hands-on activities for kids. Both the race and festival are open to the public and promise a day of community, celebration, and purpose.

Proceeds from the Offramps 5K and Kids’ 1K Fun Run will directly benefit Freekind’s programs and services, which include awareness and training initiatives, prevention education, and survivor restoration services.