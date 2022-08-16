Friday Evening Canoe Adventure

By: City of Newport News

Join park rangers for a family-fun guided canoe trip on the Lee Hall Reservoir at Newport News Park this Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. This is a great way to introduce canoeing to all water enthusiasts 5 years old and up.

Participants will meet at the Lee Hall Fishing Area inside of Newport News Park at 13560 Jefferson Avenue. The program is good for all experience levels in canoeing. It includes a short canoe safety presentation, learning basic canoe techniques, proper equipment fitting, and the overall paddling experience.

Register on Newport News ActiveNet or call 757-888-3333.