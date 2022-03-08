Friends of Hampton Roads Scholarship

By: Drs. Anthony & Roslind Sibley

The Friends of Hampton Roads, Inc., a community-based service organization, is reaching out to all public and private school, African American, high school seniors. If you are searching for financial assistance, you may qualify for their scholarship. Please contact your school’s administration office or go to The Friends of Hampton Roads website for an application packet. The web address is www.friendsofhamptonroads.com. Applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2022. For further information, contact:

Friends of Hampton Roads P.O. Box 41064 Norfolk, Virginia 23541-1064