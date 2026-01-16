From Freeze to Fix: Understanding Virginia Beach Water Breaks

As temperatures continue to fall across the region, Virginia Beach Public Utilities is prepared for its busy season of water main breaks.

When the weather turns cold and then warms back up, water main breaks become more common due to the expansion and contraction of the pipe material. Freezing temperatures have already begun to take a toll in Virginia Beach.

Since the start of the new year, Virginia Beach Public Utilities crews have responded to 15 water main breaks across the city.

There’s no doubt about it: Water main breaks are an inconvenience to everyone. Customers in the affected area may be temporarily without water service, while repairs are made. Lane or road closures necessary to make repairs can cause traffic delays to anyone traveling nearby.

The good news is that Virginia Beach Public Utilities crews work tirelessly to maintain the 1,608 miles of pipes throughout the City’s water distribution system and are available 24/7 to fix water main breaks as quickly and safely as possible. The average repair time for a water main break is between four and six hours. When possible, repairs are scheduled during times that minimize water service interruption and traffic delays.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities thanks residents for their patience and understanding while crews work across the city to maintain this essential service.



