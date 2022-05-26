From the Desk of the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin

VIENNA, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill’s House, an overnight respite care center for families with children with intellectual disabilities. “Jill’s House’s mission is near to the Governor and my hearts. For a dozen years, Jill’s House has served not only some of our most precious children – those with developmental and intellectual disabilities – but also these children’s entire family units. With an eye to bettering lives, Jill’s House caregivers truly embody the sweet Spirit of Virginia,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin. “We are so grateful that the Governor and First Lady have decided to highlight the mission and work of Jill’s House. That is a wonderful testament – first and foremost – to the dedicated, loving, and superb staff at Jill’s House, as well as to the many thousands of people who give generously of their time, talent, and treasure to help us love and serve our Jill’s House families. More than that, I’m thrilled to see people with disabilities and their families highlighted in this way. People with disabilities and their families are friends, neighbors, and co-coworkers, and I’m humbled by the fact that so many of them give Jill’s House the privilege of being a small part of their lives,” said Joel A. Dillon, President and CEO, Jill’s House.

﻿The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture and the arts and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA in March. At Jill’s House, children with intellectual disabilities engage in activities tailored to their interests and abilities for 24-48-hour stays, while their families rest and recharge. Jill’s House also offers regularly scheduled sibling nights, parent support groups and family retreats. Jill’s House has served over 1,000 families at its location in Vienna, VA and an additional 300+ through their Weekend Adventures camps in four locations across the country, including Blue Ridge, VA. The organization has provided over one million hours of respite to families of kids with intellectual disabilities. Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name four more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here. Follow the First Lady on Facebook and Instagram as she celebrates Virginians all across the Commonwealth.