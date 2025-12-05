Fromm Recalls Dog Food Over Risk of Plastic Contamination

MEQUON, WIS. – FROMM FAMILY FOODS has issued a recall of 300 cases of Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe gently cooked frozen dog food due to potential foreign plastic contamination.

Potential adverse reactions could occur in all size dogs, however, to date there are no reports of illness or injury reported from consumers.

Dogs ingesting plastic may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy, or stomach discomfort. Plastic, when consumed in large amounts, can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and a risk of intestinal obstruction. Consumers whose dogs have consumed any of the affected product and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

Consumers should stop feeding the product listed below to their dogs.

Affected recalled product was distributed at neighborhood pet stores regionally in the United States, in the States of IL, WI, TX, AR, MS, OK, LA, CA, NV, AZ, CO, OR, WA, AK, and Canada, in the Province of Ontario. The product is packaged in 16 oz. chubs with Best By Date 12/25/2026. A description of the affected product is below.

Product Name Net Weight UPC Lot Code Bonnihill BeefiBowls Beef Recipe 16 oz. per chub 072705135004 Best By 12/25/2026 B01

There are no other Fromm products affected by this recall. The recall was initiated after receiving complaints of plastic contamination. We have identified the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Bonnihill BeefiBowls Beef Recipe Best By 12/25/2026 dog food are urged to return the product to your retailer. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-325-6331 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM, Central Time, or you may contact info@frommfamily.com.