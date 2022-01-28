Ft. Eustis Blvd Bridge Replacement Project Update

With the first phase of the replacement of the Ft. Eustis Blvd bridge nearly complete, a change in the traffic pattern is underway. This shift will be completed in multiple steps and is anticipated to be completed by February 5; however, this date is weather dependent and subject to change. Those driving in the area should be alert to shifts in travel lanes, new signage and changes to ramps. Motorists could potentially experience delays and interruptions during the transition and may wish to consider alternate routes. As a reminder, the work zone speed limit is 35 mph. The Ft. Eustis Blvd Bridge project project began in August 2020 and is scheduled for completion in early 2023. The project replaces the existing aging bridge over the Lee Hall Reservoir. The first phase of demolition and replacement of the westbound lanes is nearly complete; the second phase includes demolishing and rebuilding the eastbound lanes. ﻿Visit the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration website for more information on the Ft. Eustis Bridge Replacement project.