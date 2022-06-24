Full Overnight Closures on Denbigh Boulevard Over I-64 Rescheduled Due to Weather

To ensure motorist safety during bridgework related to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, a series of overnight, full closures on Denbigh Boulevard between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive have been extended through the morning of June 25 due to inclement weather. Continuing nightly June 23-24, the full closure and signed detour are scheduled to be in place from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning, directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. Motorists on Interstate 64 (I-64) east and west near Denbigh Boulevard can also expect multi-lane closures and brief, intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each, currently scheduled for June 23-24 and June 26-29. On I-64 west, single-lane closures on I-64 are scheduled to begin as early as 7 p.m., with a second lane closing as early as 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. On I-64 east, double-lane closures are scheduled to be in place as early as 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. During the closures, contractor crews will be setting bridge girders for the new spans of the new westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64. This construction work is weather and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change. Additionally, the contractor is tentatively scheduled to implement the same full, overnight closures on Denbigh Boulevard, June 27-30, schedule and weather permitting. For complete details on the project, visit VDOT’s Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement project page.