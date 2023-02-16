Funding Still Available for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program in Portsmouth

By: City of Portsmouth

February 9, 2023 – The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a temporary, federally funded program created to help residents with water and wastewater utility bills, still has funding available, but residents should act now. The program is only available until September 30, 2023 or until funds are exhausted. To date, over 6,000 Hampton Roads households have utilized this one-time grant, taking advantage of more than $4.5 million in funding.

LIHWAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services in partnership with Promise. Through the program, eligible households can receive a one-time payment equal to the amount of past-due bills up to a maximum of $2,500. To qualify for LIHWAP assistance, residents must have a past due water or wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size. Income guidelines can be found on the LIHWAP website at https://www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/LIHWAP/index.cgi Households that are enrolled in other federal assistance programs, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or veteran programs will qualify for LIHWAP, but must apply for the assistance.

To apply for LIHWAP relief, Portsmouth residents can visit www.virginialihwap.com or call 888-373-9908.

For more information on LIHWAP or Promise, please visit https://www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/LIHWAP/index.cgi.