The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) is a program providing scholarships and professional development opportunities directed at furthering science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in students from underrepresented communities. If selected, the student will receive a $40,000 scholarship award. This award will be disbursed in the amount of $10,000 per year, for four (4) years, and will go directly to the institution in which the student is enrolled. Selected students will also receive internship preparation and placement, leadership training, mentoring and access to the AIChE student networking opportunities.

This program is administered by HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. The mission of HBCU Week is to encourage high-school aged Youth to enroll in HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America.

Criteria

Applicant must be a high school senior.

Applicants must be completing or have completed high school successfully with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Applicants must be accepted as a full-time student at a college or university for the upcoming academic semester.

Applicants must plan to pursue studies at a historically black college or university (HBCU).

Applicants must plan to pursue studies in a field associated with STEM, MIQA, technical or operation manufacturing.

Applicants must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.

Applicants must complete and submit a scholarship application.

Award

The HBCU Week Foundation will form a committee and award the scholarship based on a comprehensive evaluation process.

Areas reviewed by the committee include but are not limited to the following:

Academic accomplishments

Reference letters

Financial Need

STEM and future career aspirations

Community Involvement

The multi-year scholarship will be reviewed annually and is contingent upon satisfactory academic performance in a full-time course of study at an HBCU.

Preferred areas of STEM:

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electric Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biology

Physics

Chemistry

Math

Computer Science

Application Details (to apply use the Apply Now button below.)

Are you interested in becoming a Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) scholar?

To get information for your students about the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI):

Details about the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) program.