FY 2024 Operating Budget Public Hearing

Last night was the first day of the public hearing for the City Manager’s Recommended FY2024 Operating Budget. If you weren’t able to make it last night, there’s another opportunity for you to share your thoughts with Council on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. You can also submit comments by emailing council@nnva.gov or mailing comments to City Council, 2400 Washington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

The April 25, 2023, regular meeting of City Council has been canceled.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.