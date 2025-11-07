Gallery Talk with Luisa Adelfio

Art enthusiasts are invited to a special gallery talk with artist Luisa Adelfio, whose work is currently on display in the Anne Noland Edwards and William M. Grace galleries. Based in Norfolk, Adelfio has been a working artist for 25 years, developing a unique visual language that draws subtle inspiration from Classical architecture, Renaissance panel painting, and Surrealism.

In addition to the main session at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, she will lead an additional gallery talk at 3 p.m. on the same day. This event is free and open to the public.