Game On: Lionsbridge FC Resumes Games on July 17

Soccer fans can rejoice – Newport News-based Lionsbridge FC will play seven home games between July 17 and August 8. While the team is temporarily moving from Christopher Newport University to Bailey Field in Yorktown, fans can expect the same family fun during games (minus some of the pre-game activities due to COVID-19 restrictions).

Match day starts at 5 p.m. with a rotation of local food trucks. The team will also host a pre-game youth soccer clinic from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (a separate registration is required). In addition to great soccer, games will feature a 50/50 raffle, area youth players as ball kids and half-time entertainment. While at Bailey Field, alcohol will not be sold and there won’t be bounce houses.

To keep fans, players and staff safe, Lionsbridge is implementing enhanced health measures, including reconfigured seating and queues to allow for physical distancing, hand sanitation stations around the stadium, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cashless transactions. Lionsbridge staff will wear face coverings and, even though games are outside and it’s not required, fans are encouraged to be considerate of others by also wearing face coverings at the games. Custom Lionsbridge face coverings are on sale through the team’s online store and at the merchandise stand on game day.

Season ticket wristbands and single game tickets are available on the Lionsbridge website. Fans can also view the seven-game home schedule online.