Gear Up to Celebrate Norfolk Bike Month

NORFOLK, Va. – This May, hop on your bike and celebrate everything that makes Norfolk a great place to ride during the 15th Annual Norfolk Bike Month! Whether you’re exploring the Northside Park Mountain Bike Trail, cruising along the Elizabeth River Trail or connecting with fellow riders at signature events like the Hampton Roads Bike Expo, Bike to Work Day and the Glow Ride, there’s something for bicyclists of all abilities.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/BikeMonth for safety tips and bike‑friendly resources and check out the City of Norfolk Events Calendar to find monthly, weekly and special activities to plan your perfect Bike Month adventure.

The City of Norfolk continues to invest in a safe, connected, multimodal transportation network. With nearly 60 miles of dedicated bike lanes, shared lanes and trails—and more added each year through the City’s Strategic Bike & Pedestrian Plan—Norfolk is paving the way for even more comfortable and convenient active transportation. Recent improvements include:

• Near‑completion of the Granby Street Bike Lane project between Willow Wood Drive and Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

• Final design work for new Ocean View Avenue bike lane extensions from Chesapeake Boulevard to Cape View Avenue.

• A newly launched study to add bike lanes and pedestrian upgrades along East Indian River Road and Campostella Road, improving roadway safety and multimodal connectivity in Norfolk’s south side.

As Bike Month rolls on, remember: safety is everyone’s responsibility. Across the country, severe crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians have increased, and Norfolk is committed to reversing that trend. Together, we can reach our Vision Zero goal of eliminating roadway‑related fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.

✓ Drivers: Share the road. Give cyclists at least three feet when passing, or change lanes when possible. Bicycles are permitted on all Norfolk streets—bike lane or not.

✓ Bicyclists and e‑scooter riders: Follow the same rules as drivers—stop at stop signs, obey traffic signals, yield to pedestrians and ride with traffic.

✓ Helmets: Required for everyone 14 and under.

Norfolk Bike Month is sponsored by Lime and presented in partnership with the City of Norfolk, Downtown Norfolk Council, Hampton Roads Transit, goCommute, Bike Norfolk, Elizabeth River Trail and our dedicated community partners.



