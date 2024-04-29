Gear Up to Celebrate Norfolk Bike Month

NORFOLK, Va. – This May, celebrate the bicycle lifestyle and how Norfolk keeps getting better for bikes with the 13th Annual Norfolk Bike Month!

Let the good times roll safely – whether it’s a family trek through the Northside Park Bike Trail, a solo ride on the Elizabeth River Trail or meeting fellow bike enthusiasts at signature events like the Norfolk Bike Expo, Bike to Work Day and Glow Ride VIII. Download a printable and sharable calendar to choose your own Bike Month adventure.

The City of Norfolk has been named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, honoring the City’s efforts and progress toward better bicycling and safer streets.

Motorists are reminded to:

Share the road with cyclists. Bikes are allowed on City of Norfolk streets whether in a bike lane or not.

Keep a distance of at least three feet when passing a cyclist on the street. It’s the law!

Watch out when opening car doors when parked on a city street.

Follow the posted speed limits. Speeding can have fatal consequences for both motorists and cyclists.



Bicyclists are reminded to:

Follow the same rules of the road as a vehicle. Stop at stop signs and yield to pedestrians. Bike with the flow of traffic.

Wear a helmet! Helmets are mandatory for those 14 years of age and younger.

Be Seen! Wear bright clothing in the dark and use a white headlight and red taillight at night so others can see you.

Use the bike lanes if available. If you must ride on a sidewalk, be courteous to pedestrians. Riding on sidewalks is prohibited downtown.

Park responsibly at designated parking corrals or bike racks. Do not park in front of building entrances and do not block sidewalks or pedestrian access.

Norfolk Bike Month is sponsored by Lime and presented in partnership with the City of Norfolk, Downtown Norfolk Council, Hampton Roads Transit, TRAFFIX, Elizabeth River Trail and community partners.