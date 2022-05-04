GEICO and the Urban League of Hampton Roads Gift “Recycled Ride” to Dedicated Urban League Employee

By: Stefanie Brown

Program is part of a partnership with the National Urban League, GEICO and National Auto Body Council



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 04, 2022) – GEICO and the Urban League of Hampton Roads presented longtime Urban League employee, Charles Winslow, with a car as part of the National Urban League, GEICO and the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program.

The gift is part of GEICO’s efforts with the National Urban League. GEICO has partnered with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program to gift refurbished vehicles to National Urban League nominees across the country to help celebrate the National Urban League’s National Day of Service (NDOS). GEICO, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 11 collision repair centers and National Urban League chapters across the country will partner to deliver 13 refurbished vehicles to recipients in need of reliable transportation through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program.

For many, routine activities such as going to work, taking kids to school, grocery shopping and medical visits can be challenging. Without transportation, it’s even more of a challenge. Recipients of a NABC Recycled Rides® vehicle are often friends and neighbors deeply embedded in their communities, assisting others in similar ways that they once needed.

Winslow serves as a part-time Medical Case Manager to clients throughout Hampton Roads. He ensures his clients obtain and maintain critical medical care, receive supportive services like access to fresh foods, transportation, counseling services, assistance with medical insurance and so much more. His above and beyond service to all his clients has transformed his relationships with them to become like extended family members.

“Mr. Winslow has been a dedicated employee of the Urban League for the past 16 years,” said Gil Bland, President & CEO for the Urban League of Hampton Roads. “He truly knows the joy and peace of mind his service brings to his clients. Even through his own personal health challenges, Mr. Winslow serves clients with a smile on his face, joy in his heart and kindness in his delivery of service. We are so thrilled that he has been chosen as a recipient of an automobile through the Recycled Rides® program.”

This NABC Recycled Rides® vehicle is a gift intended to elevate a person(s) to a new level of independence and eliminate the stresses associated with a lack of transportation. This event is a life-changing experience for all who participate in or contribute to a NABC Recycled Rides® vehicle donation.