General Election to be held November 8

On November 8, voters in Newport News will elect a mayor, City Council, School Board and U.S. House of Representatives members. Absentee voting is now underway and here are the details on how you can vote early. In Virginia, any registered voter may vote either absentee by-mail or vote early in-person. To vote absentee by mail, you will need to apply to receive the ballot, which can be done online at elections.virginia.gov, by email, or by calling the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-926-8683. The deadline to submit your application to receive a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. As another option, you may vote early in-person prior to Election Day at two locations: City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave, 6th FloorMonday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting Sept. 23 City Center Satellite Office, 700 Town Center DriveTuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting Sept. 27 Beginning Oct. 17, the satellite location will be open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Additionally, both locations will be open on Oct. 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Oct. 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Nov. 5, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 5 is the last day of in-person early voting.

Additional voting information, including sample ballots, can be found at the Voter Registrar website or by calling 757-926-VOTE (8683).