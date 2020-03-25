Geraldine Abbott Sessoms (Abbott)

Monday, March 17th, 1930 – Saturday, March 14th, 2020

Obituary Geraldine Abbott Sessoms, 89, of Norfolk, VA peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born March 17, 1930, in Norfolk to the late John William and Gertrude Morris Abbott. Her devoted husband, Clarence L. Sessoms, and son Chris M. Sessoms predeceased her. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory a son, Glenn D. Sessoms (Linda), daughter, Daun S. Hester (Quincey), daughter in love, Debra Sessoms and a brother, Harold T. Abbott (Marion), seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held when it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions to the Foodbank of Southampton Roads, 800 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23504; Virginia State University, Tuition Assistance Fund, P. O. 9027, VSU, VA 23806 or The Elder’s House, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322.