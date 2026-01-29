Gerber Recalls Arrowroot Biscuits Over Possible Contamination Risk

ARLINGTON, VA — Gerber Products Company is initiating a voluntary recall of limited batches of Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of soft plastic and/or paper pieces that should not be consumed. The material comes from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall. We are no longer working with the flour supplier.

This recall is isolated to limited batches of Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits 5.5oz products produced between July 2025 and September 2025. In the U.S., this recall is nationwide.

No other Gerber® products are impacted by this recall.

Batch codes can be identified on the back of the product packaging. Please utilize reference images below and look for the 10-digit batch code prior to the best before date.

Consumers who may have purchased impacted Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased to receive a refund.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are acting out of an abundance of caution following a recall from the supplier. We are working closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and will cooperate fully throughout their review.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously. We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers.