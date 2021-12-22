Administration Coronavirus Health Local 

Get a COVID Vaccine or Booster

Newport News Community Vaccination Clinic modifies hours for holidays
As the Omicron variant causes the number of COVID cases across the nation and world to increase, it’s important that every person who is eligible receive a vaccination and booster. Children ages 5 through 18 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Adults over 18 are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Everyone over 18 is encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or at least two months after their single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For a list of locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.    Parents and guardians can bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the Virginia Department of Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three boosters. Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Due to the holidays, the CVC will have modified hours until Monday, January 3.Wednesday, December 22 – Open until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – Closed Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 – Open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, December 30 – Open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the last shots given at 3:30 p.m.Friday, December 31 – Sunday, January 2 – ClosedMonday, January 3 – Normal schedule resumes – Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m.