Get a COVID Vaccine or Booster

As the Omicron variant causes the number of COVID cases across the nation and world to increase, it’s important that every person who is eligible receive a vaccination and booster. Children ages 5 through 18 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Adults over 18 are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Everyone over 18 is encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or at least two months after their single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For a list of locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov. Parents and guardians can bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the Virginia Department of Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three boosters. Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Due to the holidays, the CVC will have modified hours until Monday, January 3.Wednesday, December 22 – Open until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – Closed Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 – Open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, December 30 – Open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the last shots given at 3:30 p.m.Friday, December 31 – Sunday, January 2 – ClosedMonday, January 3 – Normal schedule resumes – Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m.