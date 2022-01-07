Get a Vaccine and Important Health Info During This Weekend’s Celebrate Healthcare Resource Fair

If you’ve been putting off getting a COVID vaccine or booster or signing up for insurance via the Health Insurance Marketplace, do it this weekend during Celebrate Healthcare’s Health & Resource Fair! Join them Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 9 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center (1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton) for incredible resources for individuals, families, small businesses, and others! The event includes free COVID and flu vaccines, COVID rapid testing, health screenings, mammograms, and other tests related to physical and mental health. You can also get information from a variety of vendors, receive tax resources, learn about available jobs in the community, and much more. The event includes panel discussions and workshops on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s workshop highlights responsible credit and Saturday’s topics include fair housing, health equity and COVID-19, financial wellness, and small business SWAM certification. This event is free and open to the public. The Health Fair is open on Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Celebrate Healthcare website or call 757-287-0277.