Get Back to Basics for America Recycles Day

Recycling right is also essential.

Here in Hampton Roads, we’re getting back to the basics of recycling.

No matter where you live, know that paper, plastic bottles with a neck or spout and metal cans are accepted for recycling. Just make sure they are empty, clean and dry.

If your item is not one of these things, do not place it in the recycling cart until you know it is accepted.

Many well-intentioned people do more harm than good by putting too much in the recycling bin.

The best place to refresh your recycling know-how is our handy Recycling & Disposal Lookup Tool. ﻿It lists by city or county what is recyclable at curbside and through drop-off programs, as well as what constitutes just plain old trash.