Get Back to Basics for America Recycles Day
|Here in the United States, we generate over 290 million pounds of waste each year. That’s about five pounds per person per day! This year for America Recycles Day on November 15, askHRgreen.org challenges you to reduce the amount of waste you create by starting smart and recycling right.
Starting smart means making better choices as a shopper.
Look for products with less packaging or packaging you know can be accepted for recycling. Bring your own reusable tote bags to replace single-use plastic bags, and choose eggs packed in cardboard instead of Styrofoam™. You can even prioritize the packaging you can reuse, such as coffee cans or glass jars.
|Recycling right is also essential.
Here in Hampton Roads, we’re getting back to the basics of recycling.
No matter where you live, know that paper, plastic bottles with a neck or spout and metal cans are accepted for recycling. Just make sure they are empty, clean and dry.
If your item is not one of these things, do not place it in the recycling cart until you know it is accepted.
Many well-intentioned people do more harm than good by putting too much in the recycling bin.
The best place to refresh your recycling know-how is our handy Recycling & Disposal Lookup Tool. It lists by city or county what is recyclable at curbside and through drop-off programs, as well as what constitutes just plain old trash.
|Go to our Recycling & Disposal Lookup Tool
|For America Recycles Day, many cities and counties in the 757 are holding recycling collections to help residents responsibly dispose of a variety of items, from electronics to thrift store donations to hazardous household chemicals.
Check out the listing of regional America Recycles Day events to find one near you. And thanks in advance for being a conscientious recycler!