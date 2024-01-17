GET FREE 2024 HAMPTON CALENDARS AT LIBRARIES, COMMUNITY CENTERS

Jan. 16, 2024 — Free Hampton calendars for 2024 are now available at all city libraries, community and neighborhood centers, the Hampton History Museum, and in the lobby of City Hall.

The calendars feature original artwork by the artist in the city’s Marketing and Outreach Department. Along with original images inspired by the city of Hampton, the calendar includes important dates for festivals, programs, entertainment and civic events in Hampton throughout the year.

City Hall is at 22 Lincoln St.