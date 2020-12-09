Get into the Holiday Spirit with a Free Gift from Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center!

RSVP is required

Although this has been a tough year, it’s never too late to spread holiday cheer! Join Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center for The Gift of Giving, a holiday giveaway. Starting Tuesday, December 8, the center will give out treats and make-and-take crafts to provide kids with their first gift of the holiday season. There will also be a photo-op for families to make a memory.



In accordance with Governor Northam’s most recent order, the capacity will be limited by timed entry. Please register for the date and time that best suits your schedule. For groups larger than 10, call at 757-247-8950. When completing the registration form, you will be asked to provide the name, age and self-identified gender of the children for whom you are registering.



Masks or protective facial coverings are required when entering the building. To pick-up your giveaway items, please present your ticket at the customer service window located on the first floor of the building. Giveaway items are available while supplies last.



Available Dates and Times:Please Note: Pick-up times are scheduled in 30-minute increments.