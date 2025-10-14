Get the 411 on Housing Resources in Virginia Beach

Attend a free, one-stop resource fair on Oct. 23 to find tools and connect with partners to help achieve your housing goals.

Interested in homeownership or need affordable rental housing but unsure where to start? Want to learn about assistance programs and whether you qualify?

Explore the range of housing-related resources in the community and connect with partners directly at Housing 411. The informational resource fair will be 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Housing 411 is a free, one-stop shop offering local resources and support for individuals working toward finding, affording and maintaining housing. City agencies, nonprofits and housing providers will share information on: