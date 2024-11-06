Get to Know Your Hometown Virginia Neptunes B-Ball!

The Virginia Neptunes Basketball Club, founded in 2022, is a professional basketball team based in Hampton Roads.

Neptunes owner and co-owner, Adrian “A.J.” Justis and Derek Floyd had a dream to create and bring professional basketball to the Peninsula to provide a platform for athletes to advance their careers and play at the highest levels of basketball. The Neptunes Basketball organization prides itself on being community-oriented and believes community involvement and partnership are integral to its success. The club focuses on player exposure, cultivating excellence, and athlete career elevation.

The Neptunes are part of The V League, the premier farm system for the G League and the NBA. From elite coaching to state-of-the-art facilities, the league strives to provide players with the tools they need to reach their full potential.

All Neptunes home games are played at Peninsula Catholic High School at 600 Harpersville Road in Newport News. Learn more about your hometown V League Virginia Neptunes Basketball Club and join us at their 2 p.m. home opener on Saturday, Nov. 16!