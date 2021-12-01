Get your COVID Vaccine or Booster

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommend that individuals who are 18 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are recommended six months after the 2nd dose for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster dose is recommended two months after the single dose. The VDH states that eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster; some may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. What matters is that you have a vaccine AND get a booster. Talk with your health care provider if you have questions and to see which booster is right for you. All are invited to the VDH Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News for a free COVID vaccine or booster. Parents and guardians can bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the CVC for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three boosters. The clinic is in the Sherwood Shopping Center at 13785 Warwick Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (last shots are given at 7:30 p.m.) Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. For a list of other locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, please visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov. Celebrate Healthcare is hosting a free COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) this Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Young people ages 5 and up can get vaccinated and then families can tour the museum for free. Adults can also get a COVID vaccine or booster and flu shot while also enrolling or renewing in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan. Kids will also enjoy face painting and arts and crafts. Appointments are not needed. The VLM is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a COVID booster event (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) tomorrow, Thursday, December 2 at 48th Street Physicians at 4714 Marshall Avenue. Ages 18 and up are welcome and appointments are not needed. The first vaccine will also be available.