Get Your Newport News Visitor Guide Today!

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to start planning your trips for 2022! Whether you’re thinking about a getaway or a staycation, you should definitely check out what Newport News has to offer. Browse this year’s Newport News Visitor Guide in flipbook format or download the PDF on the Newport News Tourism website to find all you need to know to plan a successful vacation or outing in our wonderful city.

The Newport News Visitors Guide highlights city attractions, restaurants, parks, accommodations, shopping, and more! The guide even has pages dedicated to places where you can capture incredible Instagram photos. As you flip through the guide, you can also get coupons for featured attractions and recommendations for driving tours. No matter your interest, you can find adventures and unique opportunities in Newport News!

In addition to the online booklet, you can order a free printed version of the Newport News Visitor Guide or any of Tourism’s publications by submitting a request online or calling 757-886-7777. You can also pick one up at the Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Avenue) or a variety of city attractions and businesses.