Getting Winter Ready

It’s been awhile since we’ve been hit with winter weather but don’t let that catch you unprepared. Take a few minutes this weekend to get yourself winter ready.

Prepare your pipes to keep them from freezing – a messy and expensive problem to run into.



Turn your hurricane emergency kit into a winter weather kit. Update food and medication supplies and add winter weather items like warm clothes, blankets, hats, and gloves.

Give your car a checkup (or bring it to your local automotive store for help from a professional). During the winter, you need to pay extra attention to tire pressures and the health of your battery. Consider switching to a winter-grade windshield wiper fluid. Keep an emergency kit in your car that includes blankets and warm clothing.

Use space heaters with extreme caution. Maintain 3 feet of clearance around the space heater, keep kids and pets away from it, never plug it in using an extension cord, and turn it off when you’re not in the room.