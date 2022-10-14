GIS-based Data Portal Engages Citizens in New Ways

Through the data sharing portal GeoHub, the city of Newport News offers residents and other members of the public the opportunity to explore, visualize, and download location-based open data. Fresh content is added regularly that provides unique perspectives, stories, and data in a user-friendly format.

Nearly 100 datasets, or layers, are available in broad categories such as Land Records, Infrastructure, Arts and Culture, Planning and Development, Recreation, Public Safety, Environment and Community that citizens can access and explore. Data stories in GeoHub bring together maps, photos, videos and text to craft a narrative about city initiatives and feature topics such as tours of fire stations, public art or bike trails; information on stormwater operations; and access to data from water level monitoring sensors throughout the city. GeoHub also offers a map gallery with both interactive and printable maps, as well as information on the city’s drone program among other features.

One of the favorite features is the Newport New Park Finder application which provides a quick way to discover and filter parks by location and amenities such as beaches, bike trails, and athletic facilities. Users can then reserve sports fields, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and campsites directly from the app. This application was recently featured in a blog by the GIS company Esri.

GeoHub is free and available to anyone to access and contribute. Think of it as a local GIS-based Wikipedia that citizens can use to conduct research and analysis, create applications, and more. Watch this short video to learn more, then visit GeoHub to discover map galleries, data stories, property information, drone footage, a GIS viewer, city initiatives, and numerous other features today!