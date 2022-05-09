Give Local 757! Takes Place Tomorrow

Get ready – Give Local 757! takes place Tuesday, May 10. All day long on Tuesday, you can donate to local nonprofits in the area through the Give Local 757! fundraising event. This is the ninth year for the event, which is led by the Peninsula Community Foundation. Since its inception, Give Local 757! has generated over $7.1 million from more than 70,000 donors for hundreds of local nonprofits! It’s easy to be a part of this important day. Visit www.givelocal757.org to schedule your donation in advance or give on May 10. Type a city into the search bar to view participating nonprofits or search for the name of a cause that’s close to your heart. Participating nonprofits will compete for cash prizes throughout the day, so every contribution helps nonprofits qualify for thousands of dollars in matching funds and contributions. Let’s unite for good and support nonprofits in our community that are doing exceptional work!