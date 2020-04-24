GivingTuesdayNow is MAY 5th

By Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond

The Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. (VAACC) Responds to Urgent COVID-19 Need with “High 5 Give $5” Campaign to Help Save Lives by Joining #GivingTuesdayNow in Global Day of Giving and Unity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On May 5, 2020 in Virginia Beach’s historically Black neighborhoods in Burton Station and Newsome Farm, the Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. (VAACC) will donate 300 masks to our local

African American communities at Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Tranquility at the Lakes senior apartments and Crescent Square Virginia Subsidized Apartments for the homeless. The VAACC purchased the masks to help address the shortage of life-saving PPEs. A board member handmade and distributed 200 face masks to friends and neighbors.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity

set as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for

communities and nonprofits around the world.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can wrap their arms around. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

VAACC is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow with the nonprofit organization’s “High 5 GIVE $5” initiative to raise at least 5K to purchase additional masks for others facilities in these historic neighborhoods.

Those interested in joining VAACC’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit www.aaccvb.org or facebook.com/VirginiaAfricanAmericanCulturalCenter.

“We are in this together and but for the grace of God, there goes I. We must be our brother’s keeper and be responsible for each other,” said Dr. Amelia Ross- Hammond, VAACC’s founder and chair. “Even though our mission is to celebrate the culture and history of Virginia’s African American communities, we must also be proactive and address our vulnerable population. As we face this deadly virus, we cannot set on the sidelines. This is a grassroots effort in partnership with #GivingTuesdayNow and with your support, we are confident we can reach our goal. A virtual “High 5 GIVE $5” could keep our elders and homeless alive.

“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to

make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassrootsgenerosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and

every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

