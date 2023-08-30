Global Glass Fabricator to Expand in Virginia

By: Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Press Glass Inc., the largest independent glass fabricator in Europe, will invest $155.2 million to expand at the Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park in Henry County. The company will construct a 360,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility to expand its U.S. presence and manufacture glass for the commercial construction industry. The project will create 335 new jobs.

“With this expansion, Press Glass will make the largest single capital investment by a business in Henry County’s history,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The addition of 335 new jobs, more than doubling the company’s head count, helps this region continue its economic rebound and demonstrates the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across the Commonwealth.”

“Southern Virginia’s workforce possesses the skills and work ethic to benefit manufacturers, and we are proud Press Glass continues to thrive and reinvest in its operation at Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With premier sites and a state-of-the-art training facility, Martinsville-Henry County has a recipe for success and continues to successfully compete for projects and diversify its economy.”

“Our clients have trusted us and recognized the high quality of Press Glass products, so the expansion of the factory in Ridgeway is a natural step to increase the availability of our offerings and strengthen our position in the American market,” said Maciej Migalski, President, Press Glass Inc. “After the expansion, the Ridgeway plant will be one of the largest and most automated facilities processing architectural glass in the USA. At the same time, we will create new, valuable job opportunities.We express our gratitude to the local leadership for their invaluable support.”

“Press Glass’ decision to expand its manufacturing facility in Commonwealth Crossing speaks not only to the strength of Press Glass’ position in their industry but also to the decision local (elected) officials made 15 years ago to invest in a modern industrial park that would be attractive to growth companies like Press Glass,” said James McClain, Chair, Martinsville-Henry County EDC. “The EDC is grateful to Press Glass for their continued confidence and investment in Martinsville-Henry County.”

“The decision of Press Glass to invest and grow in our County is a resounding vote of confidence in our talented workforce, robust infrastructure, and supportive manufacturing environment,” said Jim Adams, Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “Not only does this expansion bring prosperity to our local economy, it also reflects the potential and attractiveness of our community for global business.”

“Southside Virginia has the people, resources, and infrastructure for manufacturers to thrive,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith. “I applaud Press Glass’ decision to expand their U.S. manufacturing presence in Henry County, bringing 335 new jobs to the region. This investment is great news for our economy, and I look forward to the facility’s completion in the near future.”

“I am thrilled that Press Glass has committed to expanding their footprint in Henry County. This is a major win not only for our state, but also for Southside Virginia,” said Senator William M. Stanley. “This new investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and further strengthen our economy. I am committed to working with Governor Youngkin and our partners to continue attracting new businesses to Virginia and encouraging current businesses to stay and expand in our beautiful Commonwealth.”

“Press Glass’s announcement of a new $155 million investment and 335 new jobs is fantastic news for our region,” said Delegate Wren Williams. “I want to congratulate Press Glass and our friends in Martinsville and Henry County who worked so hard to make this happen. We will keep advocating for more companies to re-shore American manufacturing to Southside and Southwest Virginia, where we have some of the best workforce, infrastructure, and opportunity available.”

Headquartered in Konopiska, Poland, Press Glass was founded in 1991 and has 15 factories in Europe and the U.S. As the largest independent flat glass processing operation in Europe, the company processes glass for fabricators of windows and doors, facades, and interior glass constructions. The company opened its Henry County facility in 2020 and employs more than 300 individuals.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.