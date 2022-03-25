Got Suggestions for the Budget? Show Us – With Balancing Act

By: City of Virginia Beach

At budget time, everyone has a suggestion. Spend more money here. Lower a tax there. Have a suggestion? Tell us.



Use Balancing Act and Taxpayer Receipt

This website, virginiabeachva.abalancingact.com, gives citizens the ability to tinker with the proposed FY 2022-23 City budget and suggest changes. Citizens can raise or lower individual taxes and raise or lower individual spending items. The only catch is that the budget must balance.



For every change in spending or revenue, there must be an offsetting change elsewhere. Lower taxes? Sure – but you must also lower spending somewhere, or raise taxes elsewhere, to balance the budget. Want more money for a favorite service? Absolutely – but show us where you’ll get the money by trimming another service or raise a tax or fee.



Leave comments and hit SUBMIT. The City Council will get all suggested changes and comments.



After using Balancing Act, try another online tool to see an estimate of how much you pay in City taxes and what you get for your money. It’s called Taxpayer Receipt and you can find it here: virginiabeachva.abalancingact.com/taxreceipt.



Anonymously enter your age, income, value of your home and value of your car. The tool will show you an estimate of your total tax bill and where the money is spent. The tool calculates taxes on real estate and personal property and estimates taxes on restaurant meals and sales based on age and income. It does not include fees for water, sewer, trash and stormwater.



Public Hearings

The City Council will hold two public hearings in April, both at 6 p.m., allowing for both in-person and virtual audiences. Citizens wishing to make comments during the hearings must register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 prior to 5 p.m. on the day of the hearing. If participating virtually, please also register via WebEx.

Wednesday, April 20 – Virginia Beach Convention Center – Register for the WebEx meeting here.

Tuesday, April 26 – Council Chamber, City Hall, Bldg. 1 – Register for the WebEx meeting here.



Comment by email

To send a comment to the entire City Council, contact citycouncil@vbgov.com.

To send a comment to an individual City Council member, find email addresses here.

Got a question? Send it to budget@vbgov.com.



Read the budget

To read the complete budget, visit www.VBgov.com/budget.