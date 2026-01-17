Gov. Youngkin Formalizes Savings, Extends Recovery Office State

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued Executive Order 57 Saving Taxpayer Dollars Through Government Procurement Reforms and Executive Order 58 Continuing the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding within the Office of the Governor.

“Over the past four years, we have unleashed transformation across government, securing hundreds of millions of dollars of savings from ongoing strategic procurement reforms, and building a new model for dedicated executive level oversight of major disaster recovery,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I want to commend Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid and her entire team, as well as my Chief Transformation Officers Eric Moeller, Rob Ward, and Garrison Coward for their work in making the Commonwealth of Virginia’s government more efficient and effective.”

Executive Order 57 Saving Taxpayer Dollars Through Government Procurement Reforms – continues the procurement reforms secured under this administration, including improvements in asset management, strategic sourcing, and adherence to contract terms, and in the renegotiations of the Commonwealth of Virginia employee health care plan and Medicaid, and expands the definition of “microbusiness” to ensure growth of the Commonwealth’s small business suppliers is not constrained by procurement practices.

Executive Order 58 Continuing the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding within the Office of the Governor – continues the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding within the Office of the Governor as an ongoing entity to provide dedicated support and advice to the Governor on the leadership of and coordinate and recovery and rebuilding efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and other future natural disasters.