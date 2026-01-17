Gov. Youngkin Releases Report Combating Antisemitism, Bigotry

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has released the report and recommendations required by Executive Order 48 to combat antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry in Virginia public schools and institutions of higher education.

“Since Day One, I have made it clear that we will not rest until antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry are driven out of our campuses, classrooms and Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This report not only lays out the history of our efforts since the first days of our Administration, it also details the progress we have made since our comprehensive EO 48. While we have great work yet to do as a Commonwealth, I am proud that my team is handing off one of the strongest programs to combat antisemitism in the country to the next administration.”

Today, Virginia’s 250-year old foundational principles protecting religious freedom are threatened by a rise in antisemitism and anti-religious violence. According to Virginia State Police, religious-based hate crimes more than doubled in 2024, with an over 150% increase in crimes involving anti-Jewish bias. Across the nation, and within the Commonwealth, students, faculty, and families are plagued by instances of antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry in their schools and on their campuses.

This report captures the requirements of Executive Order 48 that direct the Secretaries of Education and Public Safety & Homeland Security, the Virginia Department of Education, and the State Council of Higher Education of Virginia (SCHEV) to take action to ensure our schools and campuses are doing everything possible to prevent antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry.

The actions taken since Executive Order 48 was issued in May include:

The Superintendent of Public Instruction provided every school division with actionable resources that encouraged the inclusion of the following within Student Codes of Conduct:

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism

Prohibition of conduct related to antisemitism which incorporates:

Harassment and discrimination against Jewish individuals, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

Antidiscrimination regulations issued by the United States Department of Education and United States Department of Justice

Relevant state-level antidiscrimination laws

The Superintendent of Public Instruction encouraged every local school division to ensure that teachers are using available high-quality, complete, and accurate instructional materials to teach about Judaism, Jewish heritage and history, the Holocaust and Israel

SCHEV adopted a model resolution that includes in Student Codes of Conduct the IHRA definition of antisemitism and language that prohibits conduct related to the harassment and discrimination of Jewish individuals. Every public higher education institution in Virginia is now discussing and voting on adoption of the model resolution.

The working group created by EO48 provided recommendations for the design of a comprehensive reporting and tracking mechanism for alleged incidents of antisemitism and other anti-religious bigotry.

“Hate so often stems from ignorance. This is why our efforts to expand coverage of Jewish heritage and history have been so critical,” said Secretary of Education Aimee R. Guidera. “We are incredibly proud of the nation-leading actions Virginia has taken against acts of antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry in every classroom, and on every campus. This report reiterates Virginia’s deep commitment to creating learning environments where every student feels safe, respected, and welcome, and where religious freedom and human dignity are reflected every day.”

Unchecked antisemitism leads to violence. Last month, we witnessed Jewish Australians gunned down at a Hanukkah reception on Bondi Beach, and in California, a gunman fired 20 bullets into a Jewish family’s home that was decorated for Hanukkah. In April, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Governor’s residence was set on fire by an arsonist at least in part due to the Governor’s view on the war in Gaza.

“Antisemitism and all forms of anti-religious hatred and violence have no place in this great Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. “From the outset of this Administration, we have been dedicated to fighting such bigotry and ensuring that it remains a public safety priority. I am proud of the meaningful progress we have made and encouraged by the recommendations and actions resulting from our strong, collaborative efforts.”

“I was grateful for the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth as part of the working group to chart a path forward in combating antisemitism,” said Rabbi Dovid Asher. “Every several days, another member of Virginia’s Jewish Community is criminally targeted due to their faith. On day one, Governor Glenn Youngkin identified this issue as a top priority because he understood that this hatred was getting out of control and needed to be met with the full force of the government. It is critical that leaders across the board continue to shine a light on this problem to further the important work that our EO48 working group has put forth. Virginia is not Virginia unless minorities feel fully safe and protected in their religious communities. Now it is up to our community to advocate that this work continues.”

The report also underscores decisive action taken throughout the Youngkin Administration’s four years to confront and reduce antisemitic violence including:

Updating codes of conduct to ensure protection of free speech on college campuses, and providing clear guidelines and consequences for any violation.

Hosting bimonthly calls with campus police chiefs from Virginia’s public and private two- and four-year colleges and providing safety and religious extremism trainings across the Commonwealth.

In 2023, the Board of Education adopted new History and Social Science Standards of Learning which incorporate additional education on antisemitism awareness, Holocaust awareness, and Jewish history

Please find the report online in its entirety, linked here.

Please find Executive Order 48 in its entirety, linked here.

Please find Executive Order 8 in its entirety, linked here.