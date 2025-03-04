Gov. Youngkin’s Statement on the Commutation of Sentence

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement after commuting the sentence for former Fairfax County Police Department Sergeant Wesley Shifflett:

“I have today used the executive clemency authority granted to me by the Constitution of Virginia and commuted the sentence imposed on Sgt. Wesley Shifflett who was convicted of recklessly discharging a firearm by the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

“I am convinced that the court’s sentence of incarceration is unjust and violates the cornerstone of our justice system—that similarly situated individuals receive proportionate sentences. I want to emphasize that a jury acquitted Sgt. Shifflett of the more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter, a conviction for which the sentencing guidelines recommend no jail time or up to six months’ incarceration.

“My action does not limit Sgt. Shifflett’s right to appeal his reckless discharge of a firearm conviction.”