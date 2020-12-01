Government and Public Services (GPS) is hiring!

We are looking for energetic and adaptable students to join our Deloitte Operational Excellence team. If you know of an eager to learn student that would like an inside look at what it’s like to work for a professional services organization, please share this email.

Work students will perform: The selected student will be a member of our Government and Public Services Practice (GPS) Operational Excellence team and collaborate with members from various departments within our organization. Specific tasks could include supporting government engagements and analyzing financial status, understanding and applying government contract and security requirements, gathering business system requirements, performing data analytics, supporting talent management, and more. Students will learn about unique requirements related to regulatory reporting, financial management and operations management when providing professional services to the government.

The Team:The team provides analysis and support across the lifecycle of a government contract. The organization includes but is not limited to: Finance (Financial Management, Planning & Analysis, Controllership, and Pricing & Estimating), Government Contracts, Security and Compliance, Business Systems, and Talent Management. These areas provide finance, contract management, and operational support to the Government and Public Services Practice and engagement teams pursuing and delivering services to the government.

To learn more about this opportunity, click Deloitte_TEACH_RotationProgram_2021.pdf.